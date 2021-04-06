Defined Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.99 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

