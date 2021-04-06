Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

