Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $314.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $338.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.13 and a 1 year high of $315.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

