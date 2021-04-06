Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,409 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $108.44 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

