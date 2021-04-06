Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,677,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,012,000 after buying an additional 107,403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,148,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 141,863 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94.

