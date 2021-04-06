DeFinition (DZI) Price Hits $1.60

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. DeFinition has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $102.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFinition alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00074838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00290166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00106178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.21 or 0.00767822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012397 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu.

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.