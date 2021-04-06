DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,692 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.45% of CMS Energy worth $77,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

