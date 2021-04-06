DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $123.50 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,012 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.44% of Motorola Solutions worth $123,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

