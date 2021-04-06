DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Danaher were worth $100,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $230.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,296. The company has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $138.07 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

