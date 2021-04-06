DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,064,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,595 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amgen were worth $243,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $251.26. 20,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,028. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.85 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

