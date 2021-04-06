Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Roth Capital

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Delcath Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. As a group, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Delcath Systems by 43.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,815,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

