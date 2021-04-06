Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The business had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.