Dent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $384.53 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. Dent has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $384.53 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dent has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00680999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00076896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,690,412,211 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

