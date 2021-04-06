Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €43.80 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

ETR DBAN opened at €39.40 ($46.35) on Monday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €26.20 ($30.82) and a 52 week high of €39.90 ($46.94). The company has a market cap of $592.73 million and a PE ratio of 66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.35.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

