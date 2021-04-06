DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.30% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $70,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 442,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 77,199 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

NYSE DRH opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

