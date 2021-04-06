Digital Insurance Token (DIT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $874,665.63 and approximately $20.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.22 or 0.00459726 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

