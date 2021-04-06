DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Cap of $65.21 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $65.21 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.33 or 0.00457632 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005912 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028542 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.31 or 0.04477760 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

