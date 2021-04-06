DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 4.2% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $65.00 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.98 or 0.00478215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028494 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.41 or 0.04568930 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,335 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

