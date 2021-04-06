Digitex Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.13 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Digitex Token

DGTX is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

