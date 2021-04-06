Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 21,592 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.54% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $177,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,463 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,867,000 after purchasing an additional 325,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,201,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,599,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,976,000 after purchasing an additional 188,472 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,107,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $68.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

