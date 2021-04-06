Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 279,441 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $175,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

