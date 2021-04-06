Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $168,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,638,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

