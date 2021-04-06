Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $166.11 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,905,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.03% of Gold Fields worth $166,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,279 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,265,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,879 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

