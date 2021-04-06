Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $180,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.65%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.