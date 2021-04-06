Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,122 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Northrop Grumman worth $184,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $330.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

