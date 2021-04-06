Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 141,956 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,553,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.20% of International Bancshares worth $170,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in International Bancshares by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 458,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,185,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 1,424.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 75,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

