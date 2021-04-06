dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $18.77. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 39,715 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DMYD. B. Riley initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

