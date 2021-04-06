Doc.com Token (MTC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $192,153.00

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Doc.com Token has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doc.com Token token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00058795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00673353 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Doc.com Token

Doc.com Token (CRYPTO:MTC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Doc.com Token’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,594,391 tokens. The Reddit community for Doc.com Token is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Doc.com Token’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. Doc.com Token’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. Doc.com Token’s official website is mtc.docademic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOCADEMIC is an Ethereum-based single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public. It combines free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (DOCADEMIC APP) and an associated suite of AIAI-assisted tools and social network for the medical community. The MTC token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token can serve the users as a medium to pay for products and services on DOCADEMIC platform. “

