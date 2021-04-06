Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Up 6.2%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $45.80. 3,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 85,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCBO. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,294,000.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

