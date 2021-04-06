Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $371.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.