DraftCoin (DFT) Price Hits $0.0167

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $145,555.54 and $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

