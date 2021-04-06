DS Smith Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SMDS opened at GBX 411.72 ($5.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 400.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.72. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435.90 ($5.70).

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.