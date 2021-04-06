DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DITHF. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

DITHF remained flat at $$5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

