Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -405.45. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,506.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,627,318 shares of company stock valued at $298,183,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.