Dumac Inc. Invests $268,000 in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DESP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 761,076 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,919,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,845,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,104,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DESP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,313. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $985.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

