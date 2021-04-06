Dumac Inc. Invests $391,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Southern Copper comprises about 0.3% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after buying an additional 2,321,453 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after buying an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Southern Copper by 170.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 290,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,510. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.