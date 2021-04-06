Dumac Inc. Takes Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Despegar.com by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 4,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,313. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.