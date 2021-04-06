Eaton Vance Management Acquires 15 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $177,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,121,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

CMG opened at $1,452.09 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $630.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,437.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,369.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

