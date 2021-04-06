Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 442.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.30% of Johnson Controls International worth $101,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after buying an additional 865,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,471,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,740,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,282,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,951,000 after buying an additional 294,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after buying an additional 475,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

