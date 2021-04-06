Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $132,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $211.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.