Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $141,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

RTX opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

