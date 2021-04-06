eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. 245,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

