Edward L. Williams Sells 662,959 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 662,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $21,877,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

