EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.08. 25,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,155,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -230.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.