Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547,804 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $365,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

EA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.35. 26,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,233. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.62.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,312,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

