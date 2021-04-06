ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.97 million and a PE ratio of -19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.86 and a 200 day moving average of €12.52.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

