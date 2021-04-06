ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,449. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.