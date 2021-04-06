Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 45,116 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 709,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 248,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,072,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.

