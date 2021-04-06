Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,318 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.73. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,941. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

