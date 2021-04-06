Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Acquired by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 407,467.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. Enel Américas makes up approximately 1.0% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned 1.32% of Enel Américas worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 382,546 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $7,186,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Américas stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. 51,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

